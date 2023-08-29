Barely two months after resumption as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Jos, Plateau State and Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Youths and community members of the region, resident in Kogi State have appealed to the Nigerian Army to allow Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar continue with the good works currently ongoing before redeploying him to another assignment.

The youth body and community members made this appeal through their respective leaders while attesting that the non-kinetic approach which the GOC had deployed to combat the incessant attacks in some part of the state have since yielded positive results.

It was reported that youths in the state under the aegis of the Plateau Youth council, had in some months ago protested and called for the withdrawal of Operation Safe Haven in the state as well as the removal of its operators citing that the troops were not responding as expected to the crisis in the state.

In a positive turn of event, the leadership of the Plateau Youth Council and Berom Youth Moulders Association in Kogi State passed a vote of confidence on Major-General Abdulsalam Abubakar and in the performance of the troops of Operation Safe Haven over their recent efforts in tackling the insecurity disturbing the peace of Local communities in Mangu, Berom and Barkin-ladi council areas of the state.

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, at an event had also saluted the efforts of the new GOC 3 division whom he noted has displayed a high level of professionalism and has refused to stay in the comfort of his office but rather leading his troops from the front on the battle terrain.

While speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, Plateau Youths Council, Mr. Lot Adas, said that the Major-General and Commander of the special operation was doing what was expected of an Army commander and had since been going beyond what was required in a bid to ensure that these communities were safe for citizens.

In his own comments, the President, Berom Youth Moulders Association, Mr. Solomon Dalyop, urged the commander to sustain the tempo, because there had been continued arrest of bandits and armed men unleashing terror in the state adding that whoever would call for the removal of the GOC would have Plateau youths to contend with.

