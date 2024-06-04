Senator Abdul Ningi, who represents the Bauchi North Senatorial District, resumed his duties at the plenary sessions after 77 days of suspension on Tuesday.

The Senate had granted him a pardon, lifting the suspension that had been in effect since March 12, 2024.

The motion for Ningi’s recall was moved last week by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, who expressed regret on Ningi’s behalf and accepted responsibility for his actions

ALSO READ: Minimum Wage: NANS appeals to FG, labour on amicable resolution

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Ningi’s unconditional recall following pleas from several lawmakers.

Ningi’s suspension was a result of a controversial interview in which he claimed there were discrepancies in the 2024 budget, stating that the National Assembly had approved N25 trillion, while the Presidency had implemented N28.7 trillion.

Senator Ningi Resumes Plenary After Three Months Suspensionhttps://t.co/fUQNX3vvfK pic.twitter.com/1DahZ4S8uw — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 4, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js