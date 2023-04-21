Controversial Nigerian street music star, Portable, had cried out over his newly acquired dental grill.

Portable on his socials, reacted to the teeth grill he got speaking in his native language, Yoruba, ”Olowo fo wo ra iku” where he disclosed he bought it for #420,000

Portable also said that he now understood why Seyi Vibez would often exclaim, “Hishi Hish,” and that it must be due to the discomfort associated with wearing dental grills.

Speaking Yoruba, Portable claimed that the tooth grill was out to get him and that he didn’t understand why anyone would buy and use it, as doing so is similar to using one’s hand to purchase something lethal.