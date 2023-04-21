The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has lost his mother, Dorothy Ihedioha.

In a statement on Friday, Ihedioha disclosed that his mother died in Abuja on Thursday at the age of 90.

He said: “after a fruitful and eventful life of God’s abundant mercies and grace, our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha (Nee Okereke) gloriously transited to eternity on Thursday 20th April 2023 in Abuja, with her family by her side”.

He pointed out that her mother celebrated her 90th birthday on 28th August 2022.

While we thank friends and well wishers who identified with us, particularly during our mother’s last days, ge enjoin people of God to remember the family in there prayers

Ihedioha assured that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.