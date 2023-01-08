VIDEO: Moment Obi’s running mate, Datti breaks down in tears on live TV

It was an emotional moment as Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed broke down in tears over alleged insults directed at his family by political opponents.

The Kaduna-born during the People’s Town Hall meeting organised by Channels Television monitored by Tribune Online Sunday, said his late father was ridiculed by his political opponents soon after he joined the LP Presidential ticket

According to him, the opposition started the bottleneck after he took on those who spread misconceptions and falsehoods about his principal, Mr Peter Obi.

His words; “When I joined the ticket (OBIDATTI), I impeached certain lies against him (Peter Obi) and particularly my good friend on the APC side on the same level. You know when people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs.

“Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did and told him to do it and I will do three you know I am capable of doing it.

“However I and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me…”

Watch video below;