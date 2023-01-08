Labour Party will deliver 20,000MW to homes in four years — Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Mr. Peter Obi has said that Nigerians would experience power surge within the first four years of the administration of the Labour Party.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party said the lease power to be generated and supplied to the homes of Nigerians will kit be less than 20,000MW.

He said this at the Channels TV Town hall meeting where he fielded questions in his plans for Nigeria.

Obi said his administration will do more than that in the life of the administration that would be people oriented.

Contributing to the issue, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti said Nigerians must know that delivering power comes with a price.

He pointed out that Nigerians must be ready to pay the price for electricity knowing that the marginal increase in electricity and fuel could impact other areas of the economy.

His words: “Nigerians should not be afraid to spend if you are spending correctly and you are going to get value.

“This is a national attitudinal revolution. We have to erase the think that the moment you touch some economic fundamentals you are going against the people’s economic doctrine, this has given way to value chain processes.

“I used to say that why buy fuel cheap and buy security were expensive.

“We need to let Nigerians know well ahead of time of this revolution that is coming, that it is your understanding and your participation has to be actually there?





“Because there is nothing that can be achieved without the willing participation of the Nigerian people.

“There was an era in which it was taken for granted that electricity must come cheap. Then, to an era that the government was adjusting depending on a level of which they have to pay the commercial rates.

“If the people refuse to pay then we’ll have a problem with our own work and the government will have to continue to subsidize, Ahmed -Datti stated