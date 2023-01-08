5 Best Health Instagram Accounts and Influencers 

Are you running a business in health, fitness, and wellness? Or are you looking for inspiration to live a healthier lifestyle? Instagram is full of accounts that can help you with your business, eat better, lose weight and boost your health. For your business, you can have an influencer market your content or use an Instagram SMM panel to reach your target audience. Influencer marketing is a powerful tool, especially for an array of brands that are within the healthcare niche. Here are the top five Instagram health influencers.

What’s a Health Influencer

Influencers are social media personalities, content creators, or bloggers who can influence their audience. Health influencers are personalities who post content on healthy foods, wellness trends, and fitness.

Top Five Health Instagram Influencers

If you are looking for social media influencers to follow or work within the health sector, here are the top five names you should consider.

Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines is considered the queen of Instagram regarding fitness and health. She was once named one of the most influential personalities on the internet, with over 14M followers. She came into the limelight after creating a series of e-books called the Bikini Body Guides. Kayla has founded and sold a fitness app that’s considered one of the most successful well-being apps on the market.

On her Instagram account, you will find a range of workout routines ideal for people who want to get right into it. Additionally, you will participate in many of her challenges and enjoy various food recipes and tips she shares with her audience.

Mark Hyman, M.D

While looking for health influencers on Instagram, you may get on a feed full of beach body pictures. Luckily, with Dr. Mark Hyman, you will get to be educated. You will learn how to improve your sleep, the effect of different foods on our bodies, and how to use journaling to improve your health. Dr. Hyman has published several cookbooks and articles on functional medicine. He is a New York Times bestselling author with over 2M Instagram followers. He also has a free online masterclass on health, which will help you understand more about how your body functions and its health defense system.





Women’s Health Mag

This is a verified Instagram account with over 2M followers. As you go through the account feed, you will come across thought-provoking posts and reels that will get you moving. Women’s Health Mag doesn’t just promote clean dieting and weight loss. It will introduce you to ways that you can use to look after your overall well-being. Additionally, they have a women’s health online magazine containing an array of food, beauty, and workout content. Be among the 1.5 million subscribers of their print magazine and get access to exclusive content.

Michelle Lewin

Michelle is a model and fitness influencer on multiple social media platforms such as YouTube. However, her main social media channel is Instagram, where she has more than 14M followers. You will find workout posts and various content on healthy food in her feed. Her shared content is usually in English and Spanish, making her an international brand.

Amanda (Meixner) Rocchio

Eating a proper diet doesn’t have to be complicated, but it sure does feel that way. Amanda is considered a top influencer in the nutrition niche. With over 1.4M followers, her goal is to make nutrition easy to understand. On her Instagram feed, you will find her feed and reels full of food facts that include a lot of information about how to eat a balanced diet and calories. Amanda started her page after she struggled with an eating disorder in high school and today works alongside her husband, Chris Rocchio, to help others struggling with the same.