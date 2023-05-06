A forty-seven-year-old Nigerian based in the United Kingdom (UK), Mrs Abigail Marshall Katung, has been re-elected to represent Little London and Woodhouse Ward in the 2023 Leeds City Council elections for the second term.

Mrs Katung, wife of the elected Nigerian Senator, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung got re-elected in the just concluded May 4th local elections in England, United Kingdom.

Tom Riordan, Returning Officer of the elections, announced that Mrs Katung polled 1,908 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

She ran and won the election on the platform of Labour and Co-operative Party. She defeated her close rival of the Green Party, Mr. Lalvani Nick who got 437 votes and three other contestants.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Abigail Marshall Katung in May 2019 contested and won the election in her first attempt. She polled 1,749 votes to emerge as the Elected Member for Little London and Woodhouse Ward Of Leeds City Council ahead of five other contestants.

The re-elected Councillor is the current chair of the Scrutiny Board for Adults, Health & Active Lifestyle, Chair of Hate Crime Strategic Board, Chair of Strategic Board for Further Education 14-19yrs and Lead Member for Faith & Religion

Mrs Marshall Katung pledged to continue to advocate and ensure everyone has access to affordable, healthy and nutritious food as well as tackle climate change.

In her five points agenda, the re-elected Councillor has also pledged to campaign for safer communities, tackling hate crime and anti-social behaviour, advocate for a reduction in health inequalities and promote an active lifestyle.

Councillor Marshall, who has pledged to campaign against government cuts and cost of living crises, is born to Nigerian parents from the Southern part of Kaduna State.

