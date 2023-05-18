Famous Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, the bad guy, speaks out on his recovery.

He said in his video, “Idan no dey feel pain, na pain dey feel Idan,”

He began his physical therapy earlier today.

“1st half of May, physiotherapy begins.”

In his video, he thanked friends and family for their support, love, and care toward his recovery.

“Thanks for all the love and well wishes.”

Falz revealed that he is recovering quickly in a video posted on Thursday to his Instagram page about his health.

Recall Falz recently called for prayers from fans as he undergoes surgery.

After sustaining a knee injury in November 2022 while playing football, and was advised to go for knee surgery.

He said, “On the 23rd, I went to play football, and I sustained a knee injury.