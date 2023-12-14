An Information Technology firm, Digital Peers International, has engaged Abuja Government Technical College Garki, students to deploy effective solutions to plastic recycling and waste management as part of efforts to safeguard the environment and proffer solutions to climate change.

The project which was funded by the Small Grants Programme(SGP) under the supervision of Global Environment Facility(GEF) also aimed at building an army of youths starting with the 400 plus who will be proponents of ideas generated through this project as influencers of proper plastic use and plastic waste management as well as create more sustainable jobs in alternative for the replacement of 30 per cent plastic use.

The project which was also implemented in partnership with the Government Technical College, Garki Abuja, focuses in deepening awareness of proper plastic use and plastic waste management, reduce plastic waste in the FCT by 50 percent and establish alternative materials in replacement of plastics.

The Chief Executive Officer of Digital Peers International and the past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs Ibikunle Odusote, who lamented the piling up of plastic in the landfills and affecting the food chain, disclosed that microplastic have now been found in human blood, raising the risks of cancer and developmental disorders.

She said in 2015, plastics released 1.7 gigatons of carbon dioxide. That’s set to more than triple by 2050, to about 6.6 gigatons – 15 percent of the global carbon budget to keep within safe limits stressing that if plastic is not curbed, it may derail the Sustainable Development Goals as a whole.

“The UNDP in their commitment to helping countries manage plastic waste, and reduce plastic use has organized this program tagged “Deploying the Power of IT-Engaged Youths in Effective Plastic Use and Waste Management” for the FCT and environs.”

“The GEF Small Grants Programme is using this platform as a support to ensure that participants are taking through lectures to help FCT and environs develop initiatives that will tackle plastic both at source and post-consumption.”

“As we go along in this project, all participants will become an advocate for effective plastic use and waste management beginning with simple habits; such as cutting down on our plastic footprint, every day.

“For example, minimizing the use of disposable cutlery or plastic straws, bringing reusable bags for shopping, and carrying a reusable water bottle.” She added.

Also, the Programme Coordinator of Digital Peers International, Igwe Uchena, explained that the project started early January 2023 as part of efforts in engaging youths to identify challenges in the community and use IT to solve them.

“We thought it wise to move that into global challenge of plastics which has caused so much harm to the environment and the society at large.”

“We called for application of youths and about 200 applied, we selected them and engaged them by dividing them into 5 per team as they went through a week training session of introduction to plastic, uses of plastic, production and the business side of plastic.”

“We also went further to taken them to dump site to see how plastic is being dumped, allowing them to see opportunities that they can explore.” He added.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Government Technical College, Garki Abuja, James Kuta, who expressed gratitude for the project, encouraged stakeholders to do more in recycling plastic and waste management.

While speaking on the training, he said the school takes competition and training seriously as the territory is battling with waste of different nature all over the places.

He said, that prompted the school to go into research on how waste can be recycled adding that recycle would help in bringing back the environment the way it was.

“Most of these waste especially the plastic is not too good for our environment, farm, water and the drainage system. Some drainages are blocked while local fish these days instead of getting the proper nutrient, they are consuming plastic.”

“When we recycle plastics, they will not reach the fish in the water, our plants will grow well and the environment will look better in the area of waste disposal.” He said.

Also, one of the students of the GTC, Garki who is also member of winning team, Asogwa Namibia, said she has been able to gain so much knowledge through the program on how to reuse, reduce and recycle the use of plastics.

She said, with knowledge she has gained, she will be able to teach other students in her school on how to use plastics for the better impact of the society.

“I will be teaching them how to recycle and using it to produce products that are eco friendly and emits low carbon to the environment,” she added.