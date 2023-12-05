Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has informed his male married admirers that he is an ‘Ashawo’ and should be given money.

Bobrisky revealed the information on his official Instagram page Tuesday, 5th December, 2023.

Bobrisky said he’s like an ‘Ashawo’ (a term for a sex worker) and wants money from his married admirers. He thinks if married men want to cheat, they should be ready to pay for it.

He also said they shouldn’t call their lovers ‘Runs girl’ (a term for a prostitute).

According to Bobrisky, there’s no serious relationship between married men and their lovers.

He explained that lovers won’t get any property from married men who already have wives and kids. So, if married men want him, they should be ready to give him money.

Watch Video below:

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE