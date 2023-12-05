The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, will lead other dignitaries at the official coronation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland.

A weeklong event that will feature a presentation of the staff of the office by Governor Seyi Makinde will kick off with an empowerment programme on Thursday, December 14, at the Palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland.

The empowerment programme is borne out of the desire of Oba Olaoye to eradicate poverty. Millions of naira have been set aside for this programme.

Governor Makinde will present the staff of office to Oba Olaoye on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at Ogbomoso Township Stadium.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Professor Adesola Adepoju, while rolling out the programme of the event at a press conference held at Ogbomoso Recreation Club on Tuesday.

He disclosed that necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free event.

According to him, “We are expecting dignitaries from all walks of life. There are lots of traditional kings, representatives from the government at all levels, serving and former governors, captains of industry, and members of the diplomatic corps.

We are already working with the different arms of security agencies to provide adequate security for lives and properties during the events, as well as travel routes that will be issued later.”

Prof. Adepoju added that Pastor Adeboye would lead other anointed men of God at the interdenominational coronation church service at Beulah Centre on Sunday, while praise and concerts will be held on Monday at LAUTECH.

The chairman stated that the Jumat service and reception for the golfers of Oba Ghandi would be held on Friday at the Palace and Recreation Club, respectively.

The Oba Ghandi Golf Tournament and traditional celebration and entertainment will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The Nigerian Tribune recalls that on September 2, 2023, Governor Makinde approved the selection of Prince Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye of Olaoye Ruling House after being duly selected by the kingmakers in Ogbomoso as the successor of the late King Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Soun Ajagumgbade 111.

On September 8, the kingmakers in Ogbomoso, led by Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, installed Prince Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.

Also, on Thursday, September 14, the Ikije was held in Ogbomoso Palace amidst a large turnout of sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland.

