The All Progressive Congress(APC) on Tuesday inaugurated an 11-man committee to review the outcome of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

Inaugurating the committee at the party Secretariat in Lokoja, the APC State Chairman, Hon Abdullahi Bello said one of the terms of reference of the committee is to Identify all cases and incidences of anti-party activities by party members and recommend appropriate disciplinary actions.

Bello stated further that, the committee is also to review and state clearly the roles and performances of the party members saddled with the conduct of the election before, during and after the exercise.

According to him, the committee is expected to undertake a detailed review of the processes leading up to the election and how the election was executed in each local government of the state, the party’s instructions and directives.

Bello added that the committee should endeavor to identify party members who displayed acts of unbridled loyalty, commitment, dedication, courage and boldness in the face of a hostile political environment during the election and recommend the same for adequate recognition and reward.

“Although, the election has come and gone, the resultant effects and fallouts are still very much with us. It is a fact that while we performed excellently in many local councils, our results in many others fell short of expectations.

“It is instructive to note that the putting together of this committee is novel in the operations of our great party because this is the first time a committee of this nature is being instituted. This time around, we are desirous of knowing what transpired in each of the 21 LGAs before, during and after the conduct of the election of 11 November 2023,” Bello stated.

Members of the committee as announced by the APC Chairman in Kogi State are the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf (Chairman), Prof. Usman Ogbo, (Secretary), while Hon. Funsho Olumoko, Barr. James Fabola, Sen. Atai Aidoko, Hon. Yakubu Okala, Hon. Idris Ozi Shaib, Hon. Abdulsalami Ibrahim Ahovi, Barr. Ladi Jatto, Alh. Hadi Ametuo, and Hon. Abubakar Bashir Gegu are all members.

Responding to the task ahead, the Chairman of the committee who doubles as Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf vowed to expose any party member involved in anti-party activities without fear of favour.

The committee has two weeks to turn in its reports.

