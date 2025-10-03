VIDEO: Faith’s father consoles him after BBNaija disqualification

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, professionally known as Faith, has received a warm embrace from his father, who reassured him of unwavering love and support despite the setback.
In a now-viral video on social media, Faith’s father encouraged him with uplifting words, saying, “Don’t worry, you’re great, don’t worry, you’ve done well, no doubt about that. You are fantastic. We love you. It shall continue to be well. Nobody can truncate your destiny.”
BBNaija S10: Faith disqualified from Big Brother's house
Faith was disqualified on Thursday following a heated altercation with fellow housemate, Sultana, which turned physical, a violation of the show’s no-violence rule.
The organisers immediately ordered his removal from the house.
The disqualification makes it 9 housemates remaining in the house for the finale.
