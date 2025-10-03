Jihad in Islam not meant to kill non-Muslims — Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has dismissed the notion that Jihad in Islam is aimed at killing non-Muslims, stressing that it simply means striving to be the best in one’s endeavours.

Speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, a book authored by former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor (rtd), the monarch explained that Jihad had long been misrepresented.

“Jihad is not to kill a non-Muslim by a Muslim. Jihad means to strive, and in whatever you do in life, you strive to be the best you can be.

“You strive to be a good Muslim, you strive to be a good Christian, you strive to be a good farmer, or a good engineer.

“So, Jihad is not to kill a non-Muslim; that’s a wrong notion people have been airing out for decades,” he stated.

The Sultan, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, cautioned against extremism, stressing that Islam is guided by clear codes rooted in the Quran, the Hadith, and the consensus of clerics.

“And these are written. So, we have a code of conduct; we have ways and means of life; the Holy Quran and the Hadith of our most noble Prophet (SA), and the consensus of the Ulama, that is, the clerics.

“These are the three things guiding us. Anybody coming outside these to say things that he really doesn’t know about is not for Islam because Islam abhors extremism.

“You cannot be an extremist and then claim to be a good Muslim,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that Islamism is about capturing political power, noting that its true focus is on good governance.

“Islamism is not aimed at seizing power at any particular forum. Islam is after good governance in society,” he said.

Recalling past controversies, the Sultan explained that his comments on Islam and leadership values were sometimes wrongly interpreted as political.

“In September 2019, I gave a talk on Islam and good governance in Nigeria. President Buhari was just going for his second term.

“After giving my talk, the following day, the papers carried it [that] I was aiming at President Buhari’s second term because I said things that a good Muslim should do as a leader and what he should not do,” he explained.

He urged Nigerians to be cautious in their remarks on religion and insecurity, emphasising unity as the path to building a stronger country.

“So, let’s come closer as one big family with different backgrounds to forge ahead to make this country a better country, because there is nothing anybody can do,” he added.

The monarch also commended Gen Irabor for sharing his experiences as a military officer who played a major role in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

