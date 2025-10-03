Islamism in Nigeria seeks good governance, not seizing power — Sultan of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has rejected claims that Islam is aimed at capturing political power in Nigeria, insisting that its focus is on promoting good governance.

He made this known in Abuja at the unveiling of the book ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’, authored by former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor (rtd).

“I also want to correct the notion when Bishop (Matthew) Kukah talked about Islamism. You use some words maybe in the wrong manner, or somebody might feel Islamism is negative.

“Islamism is not aimed at seizing power at any particular forum. Islam is after good governance in society,” he stated.

The monarch recalled how former President Goodluck Jonathan received full support from Muslims during his administration, stressing that religion was never used as a tool against him.

“When President Goodluck Jonathan was President, we gave him 100 per cent support. Throughout his presidency, nobody said anything negative against him; he knows that, and he is here.

“So, Islamism is not what you think it is; it is a wrong notion that you are bringing up here that it is to seize power. It is not to seize power. We’re after good governance,” he added.

He explained that Muslims are guided by a clear code of conduct rooted in the Quran, Hadith, and the consensus of clerics, stressing that Islam rejects extremism.

“And these are written. So, we have a code of conduct; we have ways and means of life; the Holy Quran and the Hadith of our most noble Prophet (SA), and the consensus of the Ulama, that is, the clerics.

“These are the three things guiding us. Anybody coming outside these to say things that he really doesn’t know about is not for Islam because Islam abhors extremism.

“You cannot be an extremist and then claim to be a good Muslim. So, let’s learn some of these issues, and then when we are talking about insecurity in our great country, we have to be careful in how we say things, how we present them.

“So, let’s come closer as one big family with different backgrounds to forge ahead to make this country a better country, because there is nothing anybody can do,” he stated.

The Sultan, who is also Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, further dispelled the perception that Jihad promotes violence against non-Muslims.

“Jihad is not to kill a non-Muslim by a Muslim. Jihad means to strive, and in whatever you do in life, you strive to be the best you can be.

“You strive to be a good Muslim, you strive to be a good Christian, you strive to be a good farmer, or a good engineer.

“So, Jihad is not to kill a non-Muslim; that’s a wrong notion people have been airing out for decades,” he added.

He commended General Irabor for his service to the country and for documenting his experiences as a military officer who played a key role in the fight against insecurity.

