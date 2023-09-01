Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemates, Ike and Alex Unusual, found themselves entangled in a heated altercation during their recent pool party, leaving fellow housemates perplexed as to the origin of their disagreement.

The jovial atmosphere of the day took an unexpected turn when the camera captured a tense exchange between Alex and Ike where Alex was repeatedly punching Ike within the pool’s confines.

The housemates had been thoroughly enjoying themselves until this dramatic incident unfolded.

It wasn’t until after the pool party had concluded that Alex shed light on the situation.

She revealed that her aggressive reaction stemmed from Ike repeatedly pushing her into the pool and jeopardising her safety by causing her to nearly drown.

Additionally, she noted that her modesty was compromised during the altercation as her boobs were out during the push.

In a surprising turn of events, Alex and Ike chose to address their differences privately and were later observed beneath the protective cover of a duvet, seemingly attempting to reconcile and put the poolside incident behind them.

