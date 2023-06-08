Nollywood actress, Margaret Olayinka, popularly known as ‘Iya Gbonkan’ on Thursday received a brand new car from one of her fans.

The presentation was done by Mr Mustapha Jayeola on behalf of her boss, Mrs Omobolanle Olatise, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion in Ibadan after the actress had appealed for a car gift from her fans.

She lamented on social media recently that she did not own a car despite being in the movie industry for decades.

The Osogbo-born actress pleaded with her fans to celebrate her while she is still alive and not when she is dead, which prompt the gesture from Mrs Olatise, who is a film producer.

“I (Olatise) have been a fan of Iya Gbonkan for years and I believe, as she rightly said, we need to celebrate her while she is alive and that is why I surprised her with this car.

“She said she had been acting for years and she didn’t have a car, which I found unbelievable.”

Watch the Video below:

