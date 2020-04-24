Veteran Nollywood actor, Yomi Obileye, is dead

The Nigerian movie industry has just lost another veteran in the game as popular actor, Yomi Obileye, has died.

Obileye, who gained prominence for his role in a Tade Ogidan’s 1997 movie, ‘Hostages’ as well as the soap opera ‘Palace, reportedly died on Friday morning after battling an undisclosed ailment.

He was the elder brother of Taiwo Obileye, another veteran broadcaster and actor who recently acted in the soap opera, Tinsel.

Nigerian comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, who confirmed this in a tribute to the deceased on his Instagram page, eulogised Obileye for the good memories.

“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again.

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi Obileye. Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and may God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss,” he wrote.