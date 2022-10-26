Venezuela partners NHRC on human rights protection, promotion

By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
The Embassy of Bolivian Republic of Venezuela has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nigeria on the promotion and protection of human rights in the two countries.
Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Headquarters of the NHRC in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) said the collaboration will strengthen the relationship between Nigeria’s NHRC and that of the Venezuelas, in the protection of human rights, especially, the rights of children, women and people living with disabilities.
He told the delegation, led by the Venezuela Ambassador to Nigeria, David Caraballo that the NHRC, which has similar structures to that of Venezuela, is one of the most respected institutions in the country.
“We have four thematic departments for the protection and promotion of human rights in Nigeria. We have a department for the protection of vulnerable groups (Disable people), for the protection of women and children’s rights.
“We are happy with the collaboration because there is going to be sharing of ideas on human rights issues between the two countries”, the NHRC boss said.
Speaking earlier, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Nigeria said, they were at the Headquarters of the NHRC to share ideas on how to improve human rights issues, adding that, the two countries have a long history of collaboration.
Amb Caraballo said, Venezuela is looking forward to opening more frontiers for bilateral cooperation with Nigeria and that, the Human Rights Commission in Venezuela is not political as it is purely for the defence of the less-privileged people in the country.


He made a strong case for the protection of the rights of people with disabilities.

