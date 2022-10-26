Jigawa community records 50 cholera cases

A contamination of drinking water in the flooding area in JIgawa state has increased the risk of a cholera outbreak, adding to 50 cases of cholera recorded in the Akasan community of the Taura local government area of the state.

Speaking to Tribune Online in the state, the village head of Akasan, Malam Arma Ya’u Muhammad confirmed the outbreak of the disease, said 50 people mostly small children were affected.

According to the village head ” 50 people were infected with the disease majority are children, though there was no loss of lives.”

The traditional leader noted that Save the Children International (SCI) had recently supported the community with water purity chemicals (water guard) and environmental sanitation materials.

Muhammed added that “Save the Children International in collaboration with the community Base Organization conducted a massive environmental cleanness, all the village was sanitized aim at preventing cholera and other diseases.”

He, therefore, continued and expand the sanitation exercise to reach other communities for a better hygienic environment and to save the lives of children in the area.

In his part, the Save Children International (SCI) enumerator Malam Ibrahim Muhammadu Dankawu said as SCI is an organization with the concern of lives and welfare of children and became concerned with the situation which threatens the lives and children’s health.

Malam Ibrahim Muhammadu Dankawu added that the sanitation campaign will help in reducing cholera outbreaks and other child killer diseases.

He explained that SCI through the ‘INSPIRING’ project embarked on an awareness creation campaign on the importance of sanitation and hygiene towards reducing the outbreak of diseases.

According to him, Save the Children provided sanitation kits and other equipment that would help in promoting a hygienic environment.

