UTA to rehabilitate hospitals, schools in FCT

THE United Town Agency (UTA) has said that it will construct two modern hospitals, rehabilitate and equip of two primary schools in its first set of rural community projects in Nigeria.

The country president of UTA, Chinyere Amalaha, in her address at a press briefing in Abuja, disclosed that the agency’s immediate plan is to embark on humanitarian activities in the vulnerable rural communities of the FCT.

Amalaha further said that the UTA focus is on scaling up access of FCT rural communities to safe drinking water, qualitative healthcare and education, adding that it is a thing of regret and shame that there are still several rural communities in FCT, Abuja, bereft of basic social amenities.

She pointed out that the choice of the locations of the projects would be determined by UTA Board in consultation with the FCT Traditional Rulers Council.

She said: “We cannot fold our arms and leave everything to the government. Let me say that UTA headquarters in Geneva, for now has not given us money for the projects but they expect us to take the initiative and they will come later to support when they have seen evidence of seriousness and transparency in us.

“It is also within the work plan of UTA to seek to defend the political rights of electorate in the 2023 general election by ensuring that their votes count. Free, fair and transparent election is the bulwark of a democratic government.”

“The UTA would be constructively involved in the electioneering process as an observer. The inalienable rights of the people to vote and be voted for without fear of molestation and inducement must be guaranteed. We will be working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Amalaha, while expressing gratitude said, this is an auspicious moment to express gratitude to the UTA headquarters particularly the Secretary-General, Eya Essif whose support, encouragement and facilitation led to her victory at the just concluded election involving over 100 countries in Geneva, Switzerland.

She added that God made it possible for her to bring the UTA to Nigeria.

“My appointment as UTA President is a call to action and big challenge for Nigeria to join the community of 110 nations to prove its mettle and that we are truly the giant of Africa by taking the lead in the humanitarian projects, human rights protection, United Nations Social Development Goals and Scientific Endeavours which are the hub of UTA’s interventions in various countries around the world.”

