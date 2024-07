The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will on Saturday, deliver judgement in a case instituted by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Hon.Oladipupo Adebutu, challenging the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election.

Details later…

