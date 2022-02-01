US reintroduces limited no-interview visa renewal

The US Mission, on Tuesday, announced that it will expand visa services to assist non-immigrant visa applicants in Nigeria who qualify to renew their visas.

According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, this new application procedure will begin in February at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos and will be extended shortly thereafter to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

The number of qualified applicants who can apply using the new procedures will be limited initially.

According to the US Mission in Nigeria, an applicant may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview “if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, and you meet each of the following criteria: your previous visa was issued in Nigeria; your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application; your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa; your previous visa expired within the last 24 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application; you have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa; you have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offence

in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon; and you have never worked without authorization or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

It added that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and “you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time.

“Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own.”

For emergency appointments, the US Mission stated: “If you have a life-or-death emergency, you may request an expedited, in-person interview. However, to accommodate No-Interview Visa Renewals, appointments will be very limited.

“Business travel, conferences, weddings, and graduations are not considered emergencies.”

Applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites, the US Mission added.

“As future opportunities for Interview Waiver appointments become available, they will be communicated via our website.”

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

US reintroduces limited no-interview visa renewal