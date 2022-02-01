Bauchi govt organises workshop for political office holders, top civil servants

In its effort at producing a qualitative and result-oriented workforce towards supporting the government in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes, Bauchi State Government has organised a three-day workshop for members of the State Executive Council and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

While declaring opened the workshop at the Command Guest House on Tuesday, State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir called on the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity towards achieving a knowledge-driven public service in the state.

The Governor said that the exercise is aimed at guiding the participants on ethics and rudiments of effective and efficient public service as well as building their capacity towards effective service delivery.

The workshop which was organized by the State Government through the office of the Head of Civil Service and SSG’s office was in collaboration with a private human resource management firm.

Bala Mohammed who was represented by his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela warned that his administration has zero tolerance on financial misconduct no matter its size noting that efforts are being made to improve the welfare of both active and retired civil servants.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While rolling out efforts of his administration in making civil service worthwhile through sanitizing the nominal and payrolls of the state, the Governor lamented that a few bad eggs are sabotaging the efforts declaring that there is no stopping the move.

Speaking earlier, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim charged the participants to reciprocate the gesture by being productive and committed to their respective assignments.

The SSG assured that the state government will continue to provide every necessary atmosphere to enable civil servants to operate in accordance with the laid down civil service procedures.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the Commissioner of information and Communication, Dayyabu Chiroma expressed appreciation to the State Government for putting together the workshop saying that it will go a long way in reinvigorating the civil service to more positive things.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki expressed appreciation for the opportunity afforded them to be part of the workshop assuring that at the end of it, a more vibrant and effective civil service will emerge in the state.

In his opening remarks, one of the resource persons who is the Chairman of the private firm, Alh. Gambo Magaji stressed the need for regular in-house training at various MDAs in order to be abreast with the new trends of discharging responsibilities.

Gambo Magaji also called for punctuality in running government business because according to him laxity, laziness and other social vices will produce unproductive civil service which he said is injurious to governance.

The workshop had in attendance, all commissioners, special advisers, local government councils chairmen, permanent secretaries, heads of MDAs as well as extra-ministerial offices.