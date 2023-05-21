US President, Joe Biden has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine up to $375m (£301m).

He revealed this in a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit, assuring him that the US was doing all it could to strengthen the country’s defence against the Russian invasion.

The package will include ammunition, artillery, armoured vehicles and training.

Thanking the US, Zelensky’s Twitter account posted: “They discussed further cooperation to strengthen the defence capabilities of our country, the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and reconstruction projects.”

Meanwhile, the United States of America and all its allies have pledged to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently had a conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, in which he reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to supporting Kiev for as long as necessary, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Blinken said, “This security assistance package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, armoured medical treatment vehicles, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, spare parts and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield.

“Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes.”

