At least twelve people have died after a crush at a football stadium in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador, according to officials.

The incident occurred during a match between local team Alianza and the Santa Ana-based team Fas at Cuscatlán Stadium, with the match subsequently suspended.

President Nayib Bukele described the event as “unprecedented”, and said an “exhaustive investigation” would be launched.

He said “everyone will be investigated, including teams, managers, stadium officials, the league and the federation. Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.”

Police had earlier said that seven men and two women were among the dead, with all the victims over the age of 18.

The disaster reportedly occurred after a large number of fans tried to enter the venue after the gates had been closed.

Officials believe some fans had been sold fake tickets, and said that an investigation was underway.

Footage shared by local media appeared to show fans attempting to pull down barricades at the stadium’s entrance.

A live stream of the match posted on YouTube shows the match being suspended after an apparent commotion in the stands. People are later seen being carried away by emergency services on stretchers.

Fans are also seen waving their shirts at people on the ground to try and cool them down.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate, some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered,” a volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group said.





Officials also said that 90 people were being given medical attention and that men, women and children had been treated for “multiple traumas”.

Health Minister, Francisco Alabi said that most of those injured are in stable condition and that there have been no reports of deaths from hospitals.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said that all national-level football matches on Sunday would be suspended. It also said it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims’ families.

