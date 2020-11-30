US condemns killing of Borno rice farmers

The United States Government has condemned the killing of not less than 43 rice farmers in Borno State.
The US in a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria on Monday commiserated with the families of the deceased, stating further that it would continue to support the Nigerian Government to bring the perpetrators of the act to justice.
“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the abhorrent November 28 terrorist attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.
“The craven attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement reads.
United Nations (UN) on Sunday reported that the over 110 rice farmers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists at Koshebe village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.
