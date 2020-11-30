Police raise alarm over activities of escaped convicts during #EndSARS protest

The Police High Command, on Monday, raised the alarm over the nefarious activities of the convicts who escaped from the various Correctional Centres during the recent #EndSARS protests in the country

Speaking while parading the rearrested four persons who escaped from the Oko Prison in Edo State along with 30 other suspects nabbed for various criminal activities in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, lamented that the convicts now intimidate and harass not only the Police personnel but other operatives of other law enforcement agencies and judicial officers.

The FPRO appealed to the members of the public to as a matter of urgency report such criminals to the nearest Police formation or to other law enforcement agencies for prompt action as they posed a great danger to the nation’s internal security.

He disclosed that the four suspects, including a death row convict and an ex-soldier, were arrested in Kaduna, where they had resorted to armed robbery and car snatching shortly immediately the escaped from Oko Correctional Centre in Edo State.

He explained that the suspects were arrested by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Burea (FIB) Abuja.

DCP Frank Mba said the four escapees who have already made confessional statements to their interrogators colluded with others, on bail, to continue perpetuating criminality.

He lamented that the escaped convicts pose a great risk to the society as they usually return to repeat their offences or even crimes that are worse.

The four convicts are; Adebayo Opeyemi (the ex-soldier), Onorede Benjamin (on death row), Peter Felix Osas and Alhaji Hudu Musa.

Mba, said Benjamin, who was the de facto leader of the new gang, snatched a vehicle just 30 minutes after his escape and drove all the way to Kaduna, where he sold off the car with the help of Alhaji Musa.

Mba said 34 suspects were arrested for various crimes including armed robbery, car theft, unlawful possession and illegal dealing of weapons. Among them was a woman arrested for illegal arms dealing.

He said also recovered were eight cars, eight AK-47 rifles and other assorted weapons.

Corroborating Police claim, Benjamin admitted to having snatched a car 30 minutes after escaping from prison and sold it off a giveaway price and the proceeds to take care of his immediate needs.

He said he hurriedly got out of Edo State and sold off the car to contact in the Niger Republic.

Mba said Musa specialised in selling off stolen cars to bordering communities and had nine months left off his prison term before he escaped.

Mba disclosed that 16 stolen vehicles have so far been recovered from the notorious gang while concerted efforts were being made to track down their foreign collaborators through the International Police, INTERPOL.

