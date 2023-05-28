Five suspected Oodua Nation Agitators who reportedly hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM in Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday have been arrested.

The radio station, owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), according to reports, was hijacked around 6 am on Sunday.

The suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms.

It was gathered that they collected all their valuables including their mobile handsets thereby making it impossible for them to communicate with the outside world.

The alleged agitators took over the station and broadcasted live.

The leader of the team, as reliably gathered, headed straight to the broadcast studio and was on air for almost one hour.

The broadcast; “We are being sent to inform the people that Yoruba people have been freed. Henceforth, no more to Police and Army harassment. We are hereby calling for the release of our brothers and sisters that are serving jail term.

“We are neither here to harass nor injure anybody. We are here for peace.”

However, it was gathered that one of the staffers who were held hostage managed to escape with his mobile set and, thereby put a distress call to the police.

Confirming the incident at a press briefing to newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams said five of the suspected agitators have been arrested.

His words, “At about 0600hrs the valiant and eagle eyed Operatives of the Command while on intelligence driven patrols intercepted a distress call about some members of a group driven by a separatist agenda who had forcefully hijacked a Radio Broadcast Station, Amuludun 99.1 FM located around Moniya,Ibadan with the intent to declare liberation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





“Thankfully no personnel from the establishment or any other persons were hurt as the Command responded swiftly in a well coordinated rescue operation.

” I have personally detailed an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to demystify circumstances around the incident and as well expand the network of arrests through thorough, painstaking intelligence driven investigation.

“While declaring this act as criminal, unpatriotic and a clear case of terrorism which would be meted with adequate sanctions under the laws of the land, I assure good citizens of the State that the Security architecture of the Command in concert with relevant Sister Agencies has been strategically modified for optimum effectiveness not only for tomorrow’s epoch making ceremony but beyond.

“So also, Parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence are advised to prevail on their Children,wards and proteges against being used to distrupt tomorrow’s event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.

“This far, the following Suspects in posession of various criminal charms were arrested in connection with the incident. They include; Noah Atoyebi ‘M’ 30yrs, Gbenga Adeleke ‘M’ 25yrs, Abdulganiyu Mustafa Kolawole ‘M’ 35yrs, Bashiru Kehinde O. ‘F’ and Fajola Elija ‘M’ 45yrs

“The Oyo State Police Command enjoins residents to be generous with information and cooporate with the Command in a bid to rid the State off Criminal elements with the intent to propagate their separatist agenda,” he said.