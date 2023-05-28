Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday recovered a dead body of a cart pusher trapped under a fallen container at Goye by UBA inward Dopemu area of Lagos.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, a LASTMA official Badmus Abdul-Akeem ‘Zebra’ (zone 32 Dopemu Akowonjo) who led the rescue team disclosed that the fallen container truck fully loaded with concrete stones fell on a cart pusher who died instantly.

Abdul-Akeem disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the container lost full concentration while driving on top speed with another trailer before falling off the road blocking the entire brt corridor inward Dopemu.

He confirmed that while the driver of the fallen truck ran away, LASTMA Officials retrieved a photocopy of his driver’s license at the accident scene.

According to Zebra Abdul-Akeem

“After noticing a trapped body underneath a fallen container, we called the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) and Police men from Gowon Divisional Police Headquarters for immediate rescue operations and investigations.

While LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) evacuated the fallen container off the brt corridor, the recovered dead was handed over to members of the Hausa community around Dopemu area after they had mobilized themselves to the scene of the accident with dangerous weapons.

The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba while consoling with the family of the deceased, urged truck drivers and other motoring public to always adhere strictly to safety standards while driving on highways across the State.

He, however, maintained that speed limit road signs were erected to guide truck drivers and other motoring public on speed limitations across the State.