Gombe State Police Command has said that robust and comprehensive security arrangements have been made for the May 29, inauguration of the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees and participants, the Police Command has implemented measures that include increased of Police Presence.

The Command has also coordinated with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to provide a visible and robust security presence throughout the inauguration.

On strict access control, all attendees and participants to the occasion will be subjected to thorough security screenings, while certain areas may be restricted to authorized personnel only.

Also on emergency response plan, The Command has developed an emergency response plan in the event of any incident or threat, and has trained its staff and security personnel to respond quickly and effectively in any situation.

The Command is fully committed to ensuring a safe and secured environment for all attendees and participants at the inauguration.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Oqua Etim urged everyone to cooperate with the security personnel and follow all instructions to help maintain public safety.

He also warned all criminally minded individuals or group who may have the intention of causing mayhem during the event to steer clear from the venue of the event and the state at large.

The Command also appreciated the public’s understanding and cooperation in these efforts to maintain security and looks forward to a successful and safe inauguration as contained in a statement by Asp Mahid Muazu Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, Gombe State Police Command.