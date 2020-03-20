UPDATE: NAFDAC approves chloroquinne for clinic trials, not treatment for coronavirus

The production of chloroquinne has been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC for clinical trials in the search for a cure for the deadly respiratory disease, Coronavirus and not for treatment.

Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this on Friday at the agency headquarters in Lagos.

According to the DG, the agency has not approved Chloroquinne for the treatment of the virus.

She said it has only been approved for clinical trials towards finding a cure for the virus, adding that, the agency has requested a company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of the clinical trial.

She said, “NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration.

But because NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials, the agency has approved Chloroquinne just for clinical trials alone and not for treatment of the virus,” Adeyeye said.

She, however, called on researchers and experts who are interested in engaging in clinical trial on Chloroquine to approach NAFDAC approved outlets.