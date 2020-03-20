Coronavirus: Bauchi gov attends Jummaat prayers with mask

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir joined other Muslims to observe the weekly Jummaat prayers at the Ibrahim Bako Jummaat Mosque, he was with the mouth and nose mask just as prayers were held in all other Mosques visited with Muslims trooping as usual in spite of the advice to avoid crowded areas.

At the Federal Polytechnic Jummaat mosque, the prayers was conducted at about 1 pm after the Khutbah delivered by the Imam stressed the importance of personal hygiene in order to safeguard against being infected by the virus.

The Imam who delivered his sermon in Hausa also called for prayers by all so that there will be divine intervention by Allah to stop the virus from further spreading.

Also at the Salim Bn Abdallah Jummaat mosque, behind Old Airport, Bauchi, worshipper gathered at about 12.30 pm while the Imam, Abubakar Yakubu Kashim led the prayers after delivering his Khudubar calling on Muslims across the state to intensify prayers and supplication to Allah for his quick intervention.

He expressed confidence that Allah has the ability to stop the virus from spreading emphasizing however that people should ensure that they adhered to all personal hygiene tips given to them.

At the Bauchi Central Mosque in front of the Emir’s Palace, the Jummaat prayers was led by the Chief Imam of Bauchi, Bala Ahmed Baban Inna called on the people not to panic too much about the virus but to improve on their personal health, keep the environment clean and ensure that they report any symptoms to the nearest health facility.

When our Correspondent visited Bakin Kura, Gwallaga, Wuntin Dada, ATBU, Yelwa Campus and other areas that have Jummaat mosques, people were seen observing the weekly Jummaat prayers the way it should, shaking hands to greet each other as it is the tradition to do so.