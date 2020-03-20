NYSC suspends clearance, CDS for corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)has suspended its group biometrics clearance and Community Development Service (CDS)meetings to curtail the spread of Coronavirus among Corps Members.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim made the announcement in Abuja on Friday.

He said the Scheme has taken adequate precautionary steps towards ensuring that all Corps members are safe.

‘We have suspended the biometrics clearance and Community Development Services. We want to appeal to our Corps Members to be conscious of their health and avoid places with a large number of people. The safety of our Corps Members is our priority”, the DG said.

Speaking further, General Ibrahim said as soon as the situation improves across the globe and in the country, the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members would be recalled to the camps to complete the remaining activities of the Orientation Course.

He urged the Corps Members to follow periodic briefing from the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control including directives from NYSC Management which would be made available on its Social Media Platforms.