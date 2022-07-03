UPDATE: Death toll rises to 48 hours after bandits attack Niger mining site

An eyewitness, Sani Abubakar Yusuf said the death toll of the attack by bandits on a mining state at Ajata-Aboki community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last Wednesday in broad daylight has risen to 48.

The eye witness who is also the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, stated this over the weekend in a press statement personally signed by him and and made available to the newsmen in Minna, highlighting that “the death toll of Ajata-Aboki massacre which occurred last Wednesday in broad daylight during the invasionn and attack by armed bandits on the mining site in Shiroro LGA of the State, based on thorough and reliable local findings as of Saturday, July 2nd 2022 has risen to forty-eight (48).

Yusuf Kokki explained that “This figure was arrived at on Saturday evening after a dead body of a mobile policeman was discovered by a local passerby around a nearby bush not too far from the scene of the crime.”

The statement added that the breakdown of the casualty figures as of last count shows that 34 soldiers have been confirmed dead, while 8 mobile policemen were confirmed dead and six locals/civilians were also confirmed dead.”

The activist noted that it was extremely sad and demoralizing to lose such huge number of patriotic citizens and gallant officers at the warfront, stressing that “they paid the ultimate price while trying to defend the sovereignty of Nigeria and lives of unarmed citizens. Speedily, we are being depopulated by marauding terrorists.”

The statement, however, assured that as new and more information comes in, the public would be updated on the unfortunate incident.

