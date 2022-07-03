Chekwas not APGA presidential standard-bearer, expelled in 2003 — Abia APGA

Following claims by the founding national chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie that he is the presidential standard-bearer of the party, the Abia All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has debunked that claim, stating he is no longer a member of the party.

The Abia State chairman of the party, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, debunked the claim while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, disclosing that Okorie was expelled from the party in 2003 over anti-party activities and embezzlement of party funds.

Ehiemere said, “For record purposes, Chekwas Okorie is not a member of APGA let alone being its presidential candidate.

“He has lost his political value and credibility as far as Nigerian politics is concerned.

“All his efforts now is to see how he can eke a living by joining Chief Edozie Njoku to parade themselves as the National Chairman and presidential candidate of APGA, respectively.

Chief Ike Oye and Prof. Peter Umeadi, Ehiemere said remain the authentic National Chairman and presidential candidate of the party, respectively.

“APGA has only one presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Peter Umeadi, who emerged from a special national convention of the party held in Abuja in June,” adding that Okorie’s name is not in the APGA’s ward register.

