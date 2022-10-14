(UPDATE): Court nullifies APC primaries in Adamawa, says party has no governorship candidate for 2023 polls

The Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Friday nullified the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The primaries had produced Senator Aishat Binani as the governorship candidate but the court on Friday nullified her election and ruled that the party has no governorship candidate in 2023.

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, had challenged the declaration of Senator Binani as the winner of the primaries held on May 26, claiming overvoting and participation of illegal delegates.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Abdulaziz Anka declared the election null and void.

He held that 50 delegates from Lamurde Local Government Area who ought not to have voted during the primary election were allowed.

The judge also held that there was no evidence that the party had conducted a Special Ad-hoc Delegates election in that particular place.