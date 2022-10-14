Humanitarian Ministry, NEMA send relief materials to victims of banditry, flood in Kaduna

The victims of banditry in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as well as victims of flood across the state received relief materials in the state.

The items were provided by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to all the victims affected.

Speaking at the event on Friday, NEMA’s Director General Mustapha Habib Ahmed represented by the Director of Relief and Emergency Alhassan Nuhu listed items distributed to the victim including Maize, Rice, Beans, Cement, mats, Blankets, vegetables, seasoning cubes, and salts.

He said the Federal Government is concerned with their suffering hence the need for providing them with relief materials.

Representative of the APC Vice Presidential Candidate Kashim Shatima and the Kaduna Senatorial Candidate Mohammed Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), Alhaji Ahmed Maiyaki said the relief materials would be transported to the victims by the Senatorial Candidate because Birnin Gwari is under his zone.

Maiyaki further thanked the Humanitarian Ministry and NEMA for responding to the suffering of the people of Birnin Gwari.

Representative of the Emir of Birnin Gwari, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Jinga commended the Dattijo, Shatima, NEMA, and Humanitarian Ministry for their support to the Birnin Gwari people.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Abdullahi Ameer said the insecurity from Kaduna to Birnin Gwari has reduced.

According to him, the relief materials will be given to the victims personally and called for special forces deployed in the Birnin Gwari areas to improve security for the people.

