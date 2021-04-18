Unreturned vehicles: Former Ondo deputy makes u-turn, accepts to return vehicles

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday, accepted to return the two government vehicles in his possession after leaving office, for peace to reign.

Ajayi who made this known in an open letter personally signed by him said he decided to return vehicles in his possession in order not to cause a distraction for the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in the state.

According to him, the issue of the unreturned vehicles should not be an excuse for loss of focus by the administration to focus on myriads of needs and challenges facing the state, saying “I’m ready to make the sacrifice and return the two vehicles which they so desperately need.”

Ajayi’s letter read, “Recall that in my farewell message to the good people of Ondo State, on 24 February 2021, I wished Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa success in their administration.

“I stand by that. As a citizen of the state, it is in my interest and in the interest of all of us that this current administration demonstrates good governance, transparent policy-making and effective change.

He however said, “Unfortunately members of the inner circle of the governor have decided to prioritise their time to harass me on a number of issues, most especially with regards to the return of vehicles.

“I had hoped these petty interactions would have ceased after the recent inauguration.

“To be clear – if the return of these two vehicles will make the administration focus more on the avalanche of pressing needs, challenges and predicaments facing the state, most especially insecurity, the absence of governance and unpaid salaries across the entirety of the Ondo public sector, then I’m ready to make the sacrifice and return the two vehicles which they so desperately need.

“I am not the problem of the present administration. I have moved on. Once again, I wish Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy Lucky Ayedatiwa success in their administration.

