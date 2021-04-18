Banditry: Police kill six bandits, scores injured in Niger community

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police, at the weekend, recorded a major breakthrough in its renewed onslaught against gunmen suspected to be Armed Bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, with the killings of no fewer than about six bandits during a gun duel in Garkogo community of the council area.

Several members of the bandits were said to have also escaped the scene with serious gunshots injuries, as they hurriedly abandoned their operational Motorcycles in the face of the superior firepower of the Police operatives deployed to the area to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the bandits had allegedly defied the ongoing Ramadan fast season to lay siege on some villages around Garkogo with the view to terrorise the people, prior to their defeat by the Security operatives.

It was further learnt that the daredevil hoodlums met their Waterloo in the hands of the Police Mobile Force personnel who had laid ambush for the bandits on receiving credible intelligence about their operation.

The detachment of the Police Mobile Force personnel were those that were allegedly stationed at Garkogo town after ceaseless attacks on the people by the bandits in recent times.

Further checks revealed that the bandits were said to have shot and killed a villager after which the Policemen engaged them in a fierce gun duel at about 3:30 am on Saturday.

An insider source in the area informed our reporter in a brief interview at the weekend in Minna that “this is one of the major successes recorded by the Joint Security TaskForce team in the state in the fight against armed bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

The very reliable source who craved for anonymity in a chat with our reporter stated further that the routing of the armed bandits at the weekend was coming barely three weeks after five Soldiers and one Policeman were brutally killed in Allawa community of Shiroro Local Government Area of the State after the bandits launched an attack on their base.

However, authorities of the Niger State Police Command are yet to issue any official statement on the latest development as of the time of filing this report on Sunday in Minna, but a source close to Garkogo community told our reporter that four of the bandits were killed on the spot while bodies of two others were recovered from a farmland some few hours later on Saturday while their bodies were riddled with bullets wounds.

Nigerian Tribune, further gathered that there was no casualty on the side of the MPF Operatives who were said to have gallantly fought the bandits to a standstill at the weekend in the troubled Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

