In Nigeria, the entertainment scene is ablaze with an unparalleled sense of enthusiasm as the highly anticipated Season 3 of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt (DTH) gets ready to captivate audiences across the nation. Regarded as the most prominent talent show in the country, DTH promises to deliver an unrivaled display of exceptional skills and talents, igniting an overwhelming surge of delight among viewers. Unlike any other talent hunt, DTH sets itself apart by showcasing a diverse range of talents, including contortion, singing, magic, breakdancing, poetry, comedy, and much more. The sight of contestants presenting an array of remarkable abilities never fails to leave audiences breathless. As the curtains rise on this magnificent show, it is imperative that no one misses out on this extraordinary experience.

The inaugural edition of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt took place in September 2021, and despite being in its infancy, it garnered tremendous attention. Thousands of enthusiastic spectators flocked to the Cultural Center in Calabar, while thousands more tuned in from all corners of Nigeria and beyond. The week-long event was hosted by the charismatic Stephanie Coker, a well-known Nigerian on-air personality from EbonyLife TV and MTV Base Africa. Esteemed figures from the entertainment industry, such as Ini Edo, the beloved Nigerian actress, IK Ogbonna, a renowned film and television actor, director, and TV personality, and Dr. Sid, the accomplished musician, served as judges. Among the 50 contestants, Miss Constance Olatunde emerged as the first prize winner, claiming a remarkable cash prize of 10 million Naira.

Miss Constance Olatunde, a talented singer hailing from Ekiti State, possesses an insatiable passion for her craft. Her soulful performances leave an indelible mark on the audience, a testament to her nine years of dedication to singing. Following her victory, she released her debut singles, including “Believe,” which she showcased during the Season 2 finale of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt. The first season also witnessed the remarkable talent of The Chrysolite Crew, a captivating choreography group that secured the first runner-up position and a cash prize of 3 million Naira. Additionally, Emmanuel Ikebudu, known as Slim Saint, a uniquely gifted comedian, earned the second runner-up title and a cash prize of 2 million Naira. The conclusion of Season 1 left a lasting impression, engulfing all in a wave of positivity and joy. Witnessing such an array of extraordinary talents, many of which were previously unknown, proved to be an exquisite and outstanding spectacle.

The eagerly awaited Season 2 of De9jaspirit Talent Hunt surpassed all expectations. With V.J Adams, a renowned musician, TV presenter, video jockey, and entrepreneur, taking up the hosting duties, the show reached new heights. Joining esteemed judges Ini Edo, Dr. Sid, and IK Ogbonna was Liquorose, popularly known for her appearance in Big Brother Naija Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye) 2021. Liquorose, an accomplished video vixen who has collaborated with notable musicians, including PSquare, Dbanj, Davido, Wizkid, 2face, and Yemi Alade, added a fresh perspective to the judging panel. Season 2 spanned an exhilarating three months, a significant extension from the previous seven-day format. It delivered an abundance of thrills, emotions, and excitement. The first prize winner received a substantial cash prize of 7 million Naira, in addition to an extraordinary bonus—a five-day trip to Dubai and Kenya. The first and second runners-up secured cash prizes of

3 million Naira and 2 million Naira, respectively. Young talents from across Nigeria flocked to Calabar, making Season 2 an extraordinary showcase of diverse abilities. The viewers’ active participation through streaming and voting resulted in Esther Ugochi Kalu, known as “Ugee Royalty,” being crowned the deserving first prize winner. Ugee Royalty, a spirited singer with a commanding voice, possesses an undeniable talent destined for greatness.

Ugee Royalty, an up-and-coming gospel artist, defies the label of an emerging talent. Hailing from Abia State, this 22-year-old possesses an undeniable stage presence. Her powerful and positive energy is infectious, making it nearly impossible for spectators to remain seated during her performances. Nods of approval, foot-tapping, and spontaneous dancing, along with resounding applause and shouts of excitement, often accompany her songs. Ugee Royalty, with her 7 million Naira cash prize, plans to establish her own studio, intending to support aspiring gospel artists like herself. The added bonus of a trip to Dubai and Kenya further accentuated her elation. Undoubtedly, her achievements are well-deserved. The first runner-up of Season 2, Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun, known as “Ibquake,” is a writer, teacher, and motivational speaker. Ibquake, a powerful spoken word artist, skillfully employs poignant words to depict real-life situations. She secured a cash prize of 3 million Naira. The second runner-up, Bassey Stephen Ernest, known as “Masterseb Comedian,” earned a cash prize of 2 million Naira. Masterseb’s unique brand of comedy serves as a powerful tool to address social issues such as rape and domestic violence. De9jaspirit Talent Hunt has undoubtedly shone a spotlight on remarkable talents.

Describing De9jaspirit Talent Hunt as the most captivating talent show in Africa is an understatement. Through firsthand experience, I can confidently affirm that DTH surpasses all others, offering an unmatched level of entertainment. The show has provided countless awe-inspiring moments, leaving me astonished and thoroughly impressed. A heartfelt “thank you” is owed to De9jaspirit Talent Hunt for the incredible experiences it has bestowed upon us.

Since its inception in 2021, DTH has been a testament to progress and grandeur. Season after season, the show has consistently raised the bar, delivering even more captivating performances and adding a touch of elegance. As we eagerly anticipate the launch of Season 3, DTH promises a grand prize of 10 million Naira, a brand new car, and an unforgettable five-day trip to Kenya and Maldives. It is remarkable to witness DTH’s growth, from a 7 million Naira cash prize for the first winner to an impressive 10 million Naira, along with the addition of a brand new car. The first and second runners-up will be awarded cash prizes of 3 million Naira and 2 million Naira, respectively, with an additional 300 thousand Naira cash prize for the best weekly performances. I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to participate in this remarkable show, whether as a talented youth or an avid viewer. DTH has never disappointed and will continue to exceed expectations. As a live or streaming audience member, your entertainment and happiness are guaranteed, and as a contestant, you may find yourself in the spotlight, earning millions in cash prizes.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE