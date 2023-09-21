The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Jalingo, on Thursday demanded the immediate implementation of the Taraba State House of Assembly law (N0 4), for an effective and stable academic calendar in the institution.

The ASUU chairman, Dr. Joshua Ambave made the demand while briefing journalists in Jalingo.

He explained that the Taraba State House of Assembly law (N0 4), outlines various sources of funding for the university that would be used to fund the institution.

According to the ASUU chairman, the non-implementation of the law by the Taraba state government which includes, 5 percent of the monthly state statutory allocation, 5 percent of the statutory allocation of the local government in the state, the 2.5 percent of contracts awarded by the state and local governments, 2 percent as state education levy from charges on the (guest in hotels) in the state as well as other sources as determined by the university council, was a threat to the institution’s academic calendar.

“While we commend Governor Agbu Kefas for his efforts towards academic development in Taraba, we wish to state here that there are lingering issues affecting the university that have continued to precipitate industrial disharmony.

“The issue of funding is one major issue that has to be tackled with immediate effect to enable lecturers and the university to give the best that is required for the students. We want the state government to immediately implement the Taraba state House of Assembly law (N0 4), that outlines various sources of funding for the university.

“The inadequate funding of the university has led to delay, irregular and sometimes, fractional payment of salaries. We are being owed six full months and seven months of fractional salaries. I wish to inform you that our members have still not been paid their July and August salaries.

“It is sad to mention that our members are going through excruciating economic reality in the wake of fuel subsidy removal and inflammatory forces.

“We want the Taraba state government to implement the 2021 Memorandum of Action (MOA), signed between the university, the state government and the ASUU- TSU branch.

“The issue of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), must be taken seriously. The union members have been owed the earned academic allowances since 2015, and the government lacks clarity regarding staff pension and gratuity.

“The security of our members is threatened, we want the government to commence the construction of the school parameter fence to enhance the security of the university as agreed upon in the (MOA), and immediately address the issue of lecturers’ outstanding promotion arrears for 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as the step increment from October 2020 to July 2021,” the TSU ASUU chairman demanded.





The varsity academic union, however, appealed to the Taraba state government to take urgent and concrete steps to address the concern and ensure the sustainable development and stability of the state university.

The union also urged all relevant stakeholders and government to engage in constructive dialogue and implement solutions to resolve the pressing issues for the best interest of the university and the state at large.

