Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has debunked the claims making rounds on the internet that he donated a sum of 15 million naira to the son of the late Nigerian rapper, Mohbad.

Since the death of the ‘peace’ hitmaker was announced on September 12, Nigerians have continued to seek justice over his death and have equally raised millions of naira for the rapper’s 5-month-old son, Liam.

In a new development regarding the donations on Thursday, there were reports that Seyi Tinubu had joined the long list of Nigerians donating to the late rapper’s son’s account.

The report, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Dada Olusegun, an aide to President Tinubu, claimed that the President’s son had supported the late rapper’s son with 15 million naira. He also posted an alleged receipt of the transaction.

However, while refuting the claim on X a few hours later, Japheth Omojuwa, a popular political commentator and an ally of Seyi, stated that no such donation was made.

According to him, Seyi Tinubu, like every other Nigerian, expressed deep concern over the untimely death of Mohbad but did not make the alleged 15 million naira donation.

He added that although Seyi is committed to supporting the late rapper’s wife and son, he did not make the purported donation.

He wrote in part: “Seyi Tinubu didn’t donate N15m to Mohbad’s kid or family. I would know because I have been discussing the issue with him for several days.

“I said not to get sucked into the social media thing because whatever he said or did would be politicized. I then went on to say, irrespective of that, we should prioritize his family, especially his kid. He said he’d commit to the kid’s education and also support the wife immediately. But we also knew there was still a danger of that getting used against him politically – that’s the world we now live in. It is what it is, it’s why one can only move the best way one can.”

Affirming the authenticity of Omojuwa’s statement, Seyi Tinubu took to his verified Instagram account to repost the full statement on his Instagram stories.

