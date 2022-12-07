Unlike APC, PDP will not fail Osun, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the people of Osun State that unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party will not fail them if elected into power.

Speaking at a rally in Osogbo on Wednesday, the former Vice President assured that the PDP will fulfil all promises made to the state especially on education and industrialization for the benefit of the people.

He thanked the citizens for returning the state to the control of the PDP, urging them to come out en masse to vote again for the party during next year’s exercise.

The PDP flag bearer assured that the present problems besetting the country can be resolved through restructuring, noting that he will commence the process from day one in office.

Addressing the party faithful, Atiku stated: “I have only come to thank you for what you have done. You are a wonderful person for returning PDP to power in the last state elections.

“I believe by returning PDP to power, you will strengthen this authority by voting PDP in the next general elections because a federal government controlled by PDP and a state government controlled by PDP in Osun State is to the greater good of Osun people.

“And our only objective is to make sure that the current challenges of insecurity, disunity, economic deprivation, lack of jobs for our young men and women and the future of this country through restructuring can be achieved.

“This I promise you I am going to start doing them from day one. It means empowering Osun State with more resources and authority with what is needed to be done, to provide the infrastructure needed for development, invest in education and healthcare in Osun State and bring about industrialization for the economic benefit of the people of Osun State.

“My brothers and sisters of Osun State, I have come to l thank you and I urged you, I appeal to you, I plead with you to come out in greater numbers than you did in the last state election and vote for the PDP in the next general election. That is the only way that you can secure your future and the future of your children. We promise you we will not fail you.

“We are not like APC because we have done it before we have got the experience. We have got the people who have the capacity to bring about changes. We are not new as far as governance is concerned in Nigeria.”

The presidential candidate whose wife, Titi, is Yoruba, asked the party faithful: “So, my fellow brothers and sister, my in-laws, are you going to vote for your in-law or not? God bless you all.”

Also addressing the party supporters, PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, alleged that the immediate past administration in Osun State led by Gboyega Oyetola was an army of occupation.

He accused his government of looting the state, especially Government House, which he said caused the newly sworn-in Governor Ademola Adeleke, to buy new household materials.

The party boss revealed that he had advised Governor Adeleke to disclose in due course to the people the extent of looting by the previous administration.





While calling for unity among PDP members, Ayu said the people of Osun should vote for PDP at the centre to complement the state government.

He said: “I am here to thank the people of Osun State for the honour they have to me as a person and the party as a whole. I thank the Osun people because you made it possible for me to produce my first Governor as the Chairman of the PDP. It shows what unity can do and as a united people, you made it possible for the PDP to win this strategic state.

“The founding fathers of the PDP formed the party to be owned by ordinary people not any individual. Everybody in this party is important and that is why we lay emphasis on the people. If people want something done, nothing can stop it.

“I call on all Nigerians to come back and join hands with us, to work with us, so that we can control the government at the local, state and federal level.

“I am happy that some people who were misled, who mistakenly left the party for one reason or the other are coming back today. I hope every other person will follow their example and come back to the PDP because this is a party of hope, party of the future.

“Whatever happens in the past, you should forget the past, reunite with every member because we have a big job ahead.

“If we produce Ademola Adeleke as your Governor, you need the support of the Federal government. If you don’t have the support of the Federal government, you will continue to live in darkness.

“This town is very dirty because you have no leader. Even when they were leaving, they removed everything including cooking utensils, television, and furniture.

“Adeleke has to buy a new bed. It means that government is an army of occupation. They came and looted and they have gone away.

“We have talked to your Governor to release to you what they have done to your treasury. Along the line, he will make you know the damage they have done. You have no reason whatsoever to vote for them again.”

In his address, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, said rather than solve the nation’s problems as they promised, the APC compounded them by adding to insecurity and dragging the economy backwards.

He told Osun people not to be discouraged because the PDP has the best candidate for the job in Atiku.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Akwa Ibom governor declared: “We are here just for one mission; we are bringing you the best product, we are bringing you the best message, as far as 2023 is concerned.

“Are you happy with the current situation in Nigeria? Are you happy with the security situation? Are you happy with the education in Nigeria? Where is the solution?

“When some of us were very young, Osogbo used to be almost the headquarters of electricity. Today, do you have electricity 24/7? Do you have electricity in Osogbo?

“Whenever they discuss power in those days in Nigeria, after Kainji, another place they used to mention was Osogbo.

“We expected that the economy that was built by our candidate and President Olusegun Obasanjo and the PDP government would be sustained in Osun State, by now industries would have been everywhere because industries are looking for power.

“But today, one of the messages we have for the people of Osun is, we will restore power in Osun, we will give you electricity in Osun.

“You cannot only have high tension cable passing through your line and then you will not have light. We will rescue this economy, the youths you’ll be back, education will be restored, security will be restored, and the lost glory of Nigeria will be restored.

“Thank God you’ve tested another party. Immediately you’ve seen another party, you’ve seen what that party has done for you people, in terms of security. They added. It changed from security to insecurity.

“In terms of economy, downward, downward, downward. But thank God today, we are here, with the best man for the job, with the man with the capacity, with the man with the knowledge, with the man with the experience, with the unifier, with the man who believes in one Nigeria.”