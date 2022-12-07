Plateau APC describes allegation of secret recruitment into state civil service as mischief

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has described the allegation of secret recruitment of the MDAs in the state as mere mischief and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the APC-led administration in the state.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party in the State, at a press conference addressed by its state chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan had accused the APC-led government in the state of secretly recruiting only relatives of those in government into the state civil service without following due process.

Hassan posited that the lopsided employment process at the exit of the APC administration was nothing but an insult against the unity of the people of Plateau State.

Reacting to the allegations, the state chapter of the APC explained in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Mr. Slyvanus Namang, that the employment exercises being carried out are being openly and transparently carried out by the government in line with its Open Governance Partnership Mantra, which earned the state the coveted prize in faraway South Korea in 2020.

According to the party, contrary to PDP opinion on Governor Lalong, who has remained the most vilified by the opposition party, the governor remains the best option for the state, which has witnessed unprecedented instability, uncontrolled killings, and the displacement of hundreds of refugees in their lands.

“In spite of what the PDP feels or says about Governor Lalong and the APC government in Plateau State, it remains the better option against the reckless and insensitive PDP government that preceded it, which was unceremoniously voted out by the collective determination of the people.”

“The comparison of the APC and PDP gubernatorial candidates in the state is a case of comparing light and darkness, where the APC candidate, who knows the road to the state’s problems and challenges, the same cannot be said of the other candidate(s).

“Governor Lalong’s name would go down in history as attracting the highest federal presence to the state, which is the whole essence of governance, in addition to the relative peace being enjoyed, which has also led to the return of businesses that had also left the state due to insecurity,” said APC.

It further added that Governor Lalong’s name would go down in history as attracting the highest federal presence to the state, which is the essence of governance, in addition to the relative peace being enjoyed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plateau APC describes allegation of secret recruitment into state civil service as mischief