University workers’ strike: We’ve recorded 90 mobilisation ― NASU General Secretary

The General Secretary of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), Comrade Peters Adeyemi, on Sunday, warned that the planned strike by the university workers will be comprehensive, total and indefinite when it takes off on Friday across public universities in the country.

Following their two-weeks noticed of strike given to the government on the industrial unrest, Comrade Adeyemi said there have been no reaction from the government.

The NASU general secretary and spokesperson of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU, therefore said mobilisation of their members across the country has recorded 90 per cent.

Speaking in an interview with Tribune Online, on Sunday, Comrade Adeyemi regretted that despite the fact that the strike commences this Friday, the government has refused to react to their strike notice.

He said: “No reaction from the Federal Government up till this moment. We have recorded 90 per cent mobilisations.”

He explained that the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday 20th October 2020, with NASU and SSANU under the JAC of NASU and SSANU.

According to him, representing the government in signing the MoU were the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed and the Director IPPIS, Dr Nsikak Ben.

He listed the contentious issues over which understandings were reached and an agreement signed as; Inconsistencies in IPPIS payment; Non- payment of Earned Allowances; Non- payment of arrears of National Minimum Wage; Delay in the renegotiation of FGN/ NASU and SSANU 2009 Agreements; Non- payment of retirement benefits of outgone members

Others, according to Comrade Adeyemi are; Teaching staff usurping Headship of Non-Teaching units in clear violation of Conditions of Service and Establishment procedures; Neglect and poor funding of state universities; and Non-constitution of Visitation Panels for Universities.

He, however, regretted that out of the seven items upon which agreements were reached, only one item- the constitution of Visitation Panels has been implemented.

He said: “The Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU had been very circumspect about embarking on strike action. It has never been our style to undertake strike actions at the drop of a hat. Sadly, it would appear that our non-belligerent modes of engagement have been taken for weakness and our belief in civic engagement and dialogue has been taken for granted.”

Comrade Adeyemi emphasised that the resolve of all their members from the branches to go on strike has been overwhelming, saying, “the resolutions across the branches have been overwhelming and convey the disenchantment of members over the sorry state of affairs.”

University workers’ strike: We’ve recorded 90 mobilisation ― NASU General Secretary