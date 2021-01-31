Police arrest Sharwama, 12 other robbers in Lagos

A notorious ex-convict, Ayomide David, popularly known as Sharwama, and twelve traffic armed robbers have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.

The suspects were arrested by policemen from the Rapid Response Squad and policemen from Meiran Divisional Police during different operations.

Shawarma confessed to the police that himself and other members of his gang were responsible for some of the robbery attacks in Ojodu and Ojota areas of the state.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, while confirming the arrest of Sharwama and others in a statement, signed by him and made available to Tribune Online, on Sunday, said that the police were on the trail of other members of his gang.

Adejobi said: “The police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, between Friday 29th and Saturday January 30, 2021, arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers in Oshodi and Ketu (Alausa) areas of the state, as it intensifies efforts in mopping up criminals suspected to be attacking motorists and commuters in traffic.”

“The arrest came at the heels of the four-day surveillance on black spots in Oshodi and Alausa (Ketu) with a view to weeding out criminals in the areas where it was reliably gathered that the suspects, most of who pretend to be load carriers in Oshodi, but abscond with travellers’ loads at dawn and at night.”

The police image maker also added that “It has also been gathered that they often attack and rob unsuspecting Lagosians, especially travellers and commuters, in the areas.”

He continued that “the suspects that were picked up in Oshodi included Tinuola Ajibola,m, (18), Adeniji Farouk, m, (16), Wale Ajetunmobi, m, (24), Chibueze Okasa, m, (17), Taiwo Goodluck, m, (36), Sodiq Timileyin, m, (23), Salami Alex, m, (21), Umar Abubakar, m, (20), Micheal Iroaja ,m, (36), Abba Mohammed,m, (20) and Mukaila Fasepe, m, (43). While the other two suspects, Saviour Nwoko (21) and Ayomide David (19) were caught in the act by the team, at different locations, with matchete and stolen phones in Alausa Lagos.”

According to Adejobi, “David, alias Sharwama, one of the suspects and ex-convict, has disclosed to the police that his gang use to operate along Olowopopo Road, Ojodu and Ojota.”

In another development, police operatives attached to Meiran Division of the command have arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers at Ikola Ipaja Bridge, while on pin down point, on January 27, 2021 at 11:20pm.

The suspects were stopped on a motorbike before they were arrested and searched. Upon search, One locally-made pistol, charms and weed suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

The two suspects are Oluwadamilare Folami, m, 22 and Desire Chukwu, f, 21.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the fifteen (15) suspects be transferred to State CID Panti, Yaba for proper investigation, while he assured the good people of Lagos State of adequate security and conducive environment to live in and do businesses as expected.

