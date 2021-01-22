University staff union chairman kidnapped in Delta

Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Delta State University, Abraka branch, Mr Monday Izu, has been abducted by gunmen.

It could not be ascertained where Izu was abducted from, but information revealed that he was kidnapped on Thursday night.

It was gathered on Friday that the kidnappers were yet to open any contact with family members of the victim.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to Tribune Online when contacted.

She, however, added that efforts were on by operatives of the command to rescue the labour leader as well as apprehend the abductors.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…University staff union chairman

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..University staff union chairman University staff union chairman

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE