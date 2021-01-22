Police, spare parts dealers partner to tame car snatchers in Kwara

Kwara State Police command and the state Old Motor Spare parts Dealers Association have entered into a partnership to tackle increasing rate of car snatching and robbery in parts of the state.

In a statement signed by the president and deputy president of the association, Alhaji Moshood Abdulkadir Idilobe and Olayiwola Remilekun, respectively, the association said that partnership with the security agencies in the state had led to arrest and prosecution of suspected car thieves and armed robbers in the state.

“Our association has assisted men of the Nigeria Police to arrest robbers in the state. As we always do, we handed over two armed robbers who had snatched a Toyota car at gunpoint in Ibafo, Ogun State on Monday, January 18, 2021.

“In the bid of the suspects to sell the car in Ilorin among our members, we detected that the car was stolen. We apprehended them and handed them over to the men of the Kwara State Police Command, who had commenced investigation on the stolen vehicle”, the statement said.

Alhaji Idilobe, who said that the association had always taken security precaution in their activities, added that they would continue to partner with the security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also called on the state commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Bagega, to arrest any unregistered person found to be dealing in the sale of old motor spare parts, saying that members of the association do not deal in stolen vehicle parts.

“We are aware of the existence of some unauthorized persons who are not members of our association who engage in dismantling of vehicles around the state. So, the association will assist the security agencies by handing over any person caught dealing in the sale of stolen vehicle parts to the appropriate authorities while legal action would be taken against such persons,” he said.

The association also appealed to members of the public not to link the group with armed robbers who stole vehicles and sell old motor spare parts to unsuspecting people in the state.

“Members of the association deal in the sale of genuine old vehicle spare parts got from legitimate sources and our association is forthright.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…spare parts dealers partner spare parts dealers partner

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..spare parts dealers partner spare parts dealers partner

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE